Report: Cowboys will release Tony Romo

The Cowboys will release Tony Romo on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer report.

Romo, Dallas’s longtime quarterback, was expected to be moved one way or the other, via release or trade. The move enables the 36-year-old to choose his next playing destination.

Rookie Dak Prescott emerged as the Cowboys’ long-term future at the position last season, stepping up after Romo was injured in the pre-season.

Schefter reports the Texans and Broncos are expected to be suitors for Romo.

Romo has thrown for 34,183 yards in his career and 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions, all with Dallas.