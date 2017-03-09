NFL

NFL free agency grades: Analyzing the biggest moves of the new league year

DeSean Jackson signing makes Buccaneers offense almost unstoppable

  • DeSean Jackson to the Buccaneers? A. Mike Glennon to the Bears? C.
Chris Burke
Wednesday March 8th, 2017

The NFL's new year kicked off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, unleashing a bevy of transactions across the league (but of course, with the NFL's legal tampering period beginning on Tuesday, we already knew about several of those moves).

Among the biggest so far: the Bears have cut QB Jay Cutler and signed Mike Glennon to a three-year contract, the Eagles inked Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal and Torrey Smith to a three-year deal and the Jaguars pulled in arguably the top DB available, signing A.J. Bouye.

As the free agency signings continue roll in, we’ll continue to grade the biggest moves and breaking down what they mean for the teams involved below.

  •  

    CB A.J Bouye signs with Jaguars

    GRADE: B

    Swiping another big talent from a divisional rival, the Jaguars prove they're serious about solidifying their defense. Read more.
  •  

    WR Alshon Jeffery signs with Eagles

    GRADE: A-

    With Jeffery in Philadelphia, Carson Wentz now has two players to target down the field. Jonathan Jones with more on the signing.

  •  

    WR DeSean Jackson signs with Buccaneers

    GRADE: A

    The Buccaneers now have a speed receiver to take attention away from big man Mike Evans. Jonathan Jones with more on the signing.

  •  

    WR Torrey Smith signs with Eagles

    GRADE: A-

    After suffering through two miserable seasons in San Francisco, Torrey Smith heads to Philadelphia, where he'll become Carson Wentz's latest downfield threat. Read more.
  •  

    CB Stephon Gilmore signs with Patriots

    GRADE: B

    By stealing away the star of a division rival, the Patriots prove just how badly they want to avoid complacency. Read more.
  •  

    QB Mike Glennon signs with Bears

    GRADE: C

    Chicago is banking on Mike Glennon's experience, both as a starter and a backup, hoping the QB can take full ownership of the offense. Read more.
  •  

    WR Kenny Stills re-signs with Dolphins

    GRADE: A

    Adam Gase knew that he wanted to keep the wide receiver, and he made it happen, creating possibly the most dangerous passing attack in Miami in years. Read more.
  •  

    QB Brian Hoyer signs with 49ers

    GRADE: C+

    San Francisco finally has a quarterback! Whether he’ll be the starter in 2017 or serve as a mentor, Brian Hoyer brings much-needed stability to the position. Read more.
  •  

    QB Tyrod Taylor re-signs with Bills

    GRADE: A-

    Taylor is far from the perfect quarterback, but given the tough quarterback market right now, he’ll work in Buffalo. Read more.

  •  

    RT Ricky Wagner signs with Lions

    GRADE: B

    The Lions set up Matthew Stafford for success in 2017 by locking down the shakiest end of their offensive line. Read more.
  •  

    WR Pierre Garçon signs with 49ers

    GRADE: B-

    49ers new coach Kyle Shanahan knows what he wants, and one of those things was receiver Pierre Garçon. Read more.

  •  

    WR Brandon Marshall signs with the Giants

    GRADE: A-

    Inking a two-year, $12 million deal with New York, the veteran joins a wide receiver group that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Read more.
  •  

    TE Jack Doyle re-signs with Colts

    GRADE: B+

    After Doyle's breakthrough season last year, the Colts rewarded their tight end with a new deal. Read more.

