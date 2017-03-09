The NFL's new year kicked off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, unleashing a bevy of transactions across the league (but of course, with the NFL's legal tampering period beginning on Tuesday, we already knew about several of those moves).

Among the biggest so far: the Bears have cut QB Jay Cutler and signed Mike Glennon to a three-year contract, the Eagles inked Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal and Torrey Smith to a three-year deal and the Jaguars pulled in arguably the top DB available, signing A.J. Bouye.

As the free agency signings continue roll in, we’ll continue to grade the biggest moves and breaking down what they mean for the teams involved below.