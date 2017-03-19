Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark took to Twitter to announce he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Clark spent nine seasons with the 49ers, catching 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 10 playoff games, he caught 55 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns—most famous of all, of course, being "The Catch."

On the play, Clark used his fingertips to haul in a catch over the Cowboys' Everson Walls to help the 49ers win the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers later won Super Bowl XVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.