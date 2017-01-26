Super Bowl LI will kick off from NRG Stadium in Houston, home of the Texans, on Feb. 5 as the Patriots and Falcons square off for NFL supremacy.

This is the third time the title game has been played in Houston, after 1974 and 2004. The latter also featured the Patriots (who beat the Panthers by three), when the venue was known as Reliant Stadium.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will aim for their fifth Super Bowl together with New England, while the Falcons bring the NFL’s most prolific offense in search of their first franchise title. Atlanta last appeared in 1999, losing to Denver, and New England won it all in the 2015 game.

Find out all the info you need below.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Live stream the game with Fox Sports Go here.