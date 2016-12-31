NHL

Video: Devils defenseman John Moore leaves ice on stretcher after hit from behind

SI Wire
29 minutes ago

Devils defenseman John Moore left Saturday’s game against the Capitals on stretcher after being driven into the boards by Capitals forward Tom Wilson. 

Moore was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the game broadcast

The hit came early in the first period as Moore chased down a puck near the end boards. Moore had his back turned to Wilson and Wilson laid a heavy check on Moore that sent his head into the glass. Wilson was not penalized for the hit. 

Moore is in his second season with the Devils and is fourth among New Jersey defensemen in average ice time this season. He has five goals and eight assists in 36 games this year. 

