2017 NHL All-Star Game: Skills competition assignments
|Skills Challenge Relay
|Central
|EVENT
|Pacific
|D. Keith
R. Suter
V. Tarasenko
|1. One-timers
|J. Pavelski
R. Kesler
J. Carter
|J. Toews
|2. Passing
|D. Doughty
|T. Seguin
|3. Puck Control
|C. Fowler
|P. Kane
|4. Stick-handling
|J. Gaudreau
|D. Dubnyk
|5. Goalie goals
|M. Smith
|POINTS WON
|Atlantic
|EVENT
|Metropolitan
|E. Karlsson
V. Trochek
K. Okposo
|1. One-timers
|S. Jones
A. Ovechkin
W. Simmonds
|F. Nielsen
|2. Passing
|J. Tavares
|B. Marchand
|3. Puck Control
|J. Faulk
|A. Matthews
|4. Stick-handling
|S. Crosby
|C. Price
|5. Goalie goals
|B. Holtby
|POINTS WON
|Four Line Challenge
|Atlantic
|Metro
|Central
|Pacific
|N. Kucherov
|R. McDonagh
|R. Suter
|J. Pavelski
|E. Karlsson
|W. Simmonds
|T. Seguin
|B. Burns
|V. Trocheck
|T. Hall
|P.K. Subban
|R. Kesler
|S. Weber
|S. Jones
|N. MacKinnon
|B. Horvat
|POINTS WON
|Accuracy Shooting
|Atlantic
|EVENT
|Metro
|K. Okposo
|J. Tavares
|A. Matthews
|S. Crosby
|POINTS WON
|Central
|EVENT
|Pacific
|P. Laine
|C. McDavid
|P. Kane
|J. Carter
|POINTS WON
|Fastest Skater
|Atlantic
|EVENT
|Metro
|B. Marchand
|C. Atkinson
|N. Kucherov
|W. Simmonds
|POINTS WON
|Central
|EVENT
|Pacific
|V. Tarasenko
|B. Horvat
|N. MacKinnon
|C. McDavid
|POINTS WON
|NHL Shootout
|(Eastern winner)
|Goals
|(Western winner)
|Goals
|Goals
|POINTS WON