NHL

Watch: Ducks’ Antoine Vermette ejected for hitting official with stick

an hour ago

Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for slashing an official with his stick.

The incident took place in the third period.

Watch the play below:

The hit is not as bad as last year's incident by Calgary’s Dennis Wideman, who resulted in a 20-game suspension for hitting linesman Don Henderson.

