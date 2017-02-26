Scuffles and brawls often break out in hockey, but one NCJAA player took the violence to an uncalled for level during a title game on Sunday.

After a brief scuffle during the third period, Erie Community College freshman Brandon Day stormed out of the penalty box onto the ice and leveled the referee who had broken up the fight.

Erie was losing 7–4 to Dakota College at Bottineau in the championship game. With 39 seconds left, the game was called while the referee was tended to.

Watch video of the incident below.

Erie Community College (NJCAA) player storms out of penalty box to level referee late in 3rd period, ending national title game pic.twitter.com/UuJYjSER3K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2017

The game was the last-ever NJCAA national hockey tournament final, so the tradition will end on a sour note.