NHL

Watch: NJCAA player storms onto ice to check referee, ending national championship game

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Scuffles and brawls often break out in hockey, but one NCJAA player took the violence to an uncalled for level during a title game on Sunday. 

After a brief scuffle during the third period, Erie Community College freshman Brandon Day stormed out of the penalty box onto the ice and leveled the referee who had broken up the fight.

Erie was losing 7–4 to Dakota College at Bottineau in the championship game. With 39 seconds left, the game was called while the referee was tended to.

Watch video of the incident below.

The game was the last-ever NJCAA national hockey tournament final, so the tradition will end on a sour note.

