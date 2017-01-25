Olympics

Usain Bolt stripped of Olympic gold medal due to teammate’s doping

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Jamaican Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt was stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals Wednesday due to a positive doping test by teammate Nesta Carter. 

Carter competed with Bolt in the 4x100 relay at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A reanalysis of Carter’s samples from the games found methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant. 

Bolt had achieved the “triple treble,” winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay at each of the three Olympics in which he participated, an accomplishment unmatched by any other Olympian. 

Carter was also on Jamaica’s gold medal-winning 4x100 team at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Bolt has said that the 2016 Olympics would be his last and that he will retire after the world championships this summer. 

