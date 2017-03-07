Olympics

Report: FBI joins investigation into Alberto Salazar, doping allegations

0:58 | Olympics
Report: Alberto Salazar used prescription drugs to boost athlete performance
SI Wire
21 minutes ago

Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar, who oversees the training of several Olympic medalists, is being investigated by the FBI, according to Ben Rumsby of The Telegraph.

The FBI is reportedly working with USADA chief executive Travis Tygart following a leaked report from the anti-doping agency that accused Salazar of “unlawful” conduct. It was previously revealed Salazar conducted an experiment by rubbing testosterone on his own sons to see how much would trigger a positive drugs test. Salazar has denied any wrongdoing and none of his athletes have tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The most recent allegations stem from a Sunday Times article that pulled from the leaked USADA report, which was written in March 2016, and stated that Salazar has an “obsession with the testosterone levels of his athletes.” Salazar’s alleged possession of testosterone gel was first revealed in 2015 and he said in an 11,736-word statement at the time that he has a prescription for testosterone to treat hypogonadism.

In USADA's leaked report, it noted: "Mr. Salazar has still produced no laboratory testing records, blood test data, examination notes, chart notes or differential diagnosis substantiating that Mr Salazar suffers from hypogonadism.”

Over the weekend, a report by German Magazine Der Spiegel stated that Salazar did not give up the documents and said they were on the Nike server, which belongs to the sportswear giant. Der Spiegel added that Nike wanted to sign a “confidentiality agreement” with USADA before complying. ​Nike denied impeding in the investigation.

“I voluntarily provided USADA with medical records, including blood test results, documenting that I have suffered from a diagnosed disability for more than 20 years," Salazar has told BBC. “Any insinuation by USADA that I do not suffer from this condition is offensive to me and my treating physicians, and is inexcusable.”

In 2015, Salazar was the subject of a ProPublica and BBC report alleging he pushed the boundaries on doping rules to gain a competitive advantage by encouraging the use of prescription medication and therapeutic use exemptions. He would allegedly push for use of asthma and thyroid medication for performance enhancement. The joint report also included allegations against U.S. Olympic medalist Galen Rupp, who has never tested positive for any performance enhancing drug and denies breaching an anti-doping code.

- Chris Chavez

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters