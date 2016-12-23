Andre Pierre Gignac scored but suffered a head and neck injury, as Tigres and Club America played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final Thursday night at Estadio Azteca.

America, which is vying for a record 13th title, missed an opportunity to take an early lead when Oribe Peralta hit the crossbar with a penalty, and Gignac made the hosts pay by scoring just before halftime on an impressive individual effort in the rematch of the 2015-16 CONCACAF Champions League final.

Bruno Valdez equalized in the 68th minute off a corner kick, though, sending the fans at Azteca into a frenzy and the series into the second leg finely poised. Tigres may have to overcome the loss of its go-to scorer, too. Gignac collided with Valdez later in the second half and was stretchered off in the 75th minute, and the club announced he is doubtful for Sunday's finale at Estadio Universitario. Gignac has scored six times in the playoffs–including a hat trick against Pumas–and tallied five times during the Apertura regular season.

Watch the game's goal highlights below:

Gignac adelanta a los felinos en el Azteca. pic.twitter.com/uKhiwOsga7 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 23, 2016

Valdez iguala la cuenta para los azulcrema. pic.twitter.com/XepnJxj7To — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 23, 2016

Gignac's away goal has given Tigres a modest edge heading into the second leg, where the hosts will be looking for a fifth title, and a second straight Apertura crown.

Americans Ventura Alvarado (America) and Jose Francisco Torres (Tigres) were both unused substitutes in the first leg.