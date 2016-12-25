Nearly every English Premier League team will play on Monday as part of the league's traditional Boxing Day slate.

The day's fixtures begin with Watford hosting Crystal Palace and conclude with Hull City facing Manchester City.

Liverpool and Stoke City will play on Tuesday, while Southampton and Tottenham will square off on Wednesday.

Details for Boxing Day's fixtures—plus games on Tuesday and Wednesday—are below. All games can be live streamed on NBC Sports Live Extra.

Schedule

Monday, Dec. 26

7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Crystal Palace (NBC Sports Network)

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sunderland (NBC Sports Network)

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (CNBC)

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Brom (NBC Live Extra)

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton (NBC Live Extra)

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham (NBC Live Extra)

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Middlesbrough (NBC Live Extra)

12:15 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Manchester City (NBC Sports Network)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

12:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Stoke City (NBC Sports Network)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Tottenham (NBC Sports Network)