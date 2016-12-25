Tempers flared in the Liga MX final as Tigres and Club America broke out into a brawl on Christmas.

It’s still not clear exactly what happened, but sometimes a video is all you need to get the picture. It was bad enough that 10 minutes of extra time were tacked on to ... extra time. We don’t even know yet how many red cards went out.

Look no further.

Brawl in the Liga MX final! pic.twitter.com/q3yG4ZcOmY — Deadspin (@Deadspin) December 26, 2016

America vs. Tigres final is now a brawl lmao😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S8NuisOiT6 — 🌊Sierra🌙 (@_sierraleon) December 26, 2016

Futbolistas de ambos equipos llegan a las manos en zona de bancas. pic.twitter.com/lCmMSyQp0a — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 26, 2016

Someone had to win, eventually. And after a late equalizer by Jesus Dueñas (on Christmas, no less), Tigres forced penalties and brought it home.

Tigres es Campeón tras ganar en penales al América. pic.twitter.com/XDihurrmUP — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 26, 2016

Still not sure how many red cards went out.