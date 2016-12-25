Planet Futbol

Watch: Brawl breaks out in Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America

SI Wire
Monday December 26th, 2016

Tempers flared in the Liga MX final as Tigres and Club America broke out into a brawl on Christmas.

It’s still not clear exactly what happened, but sometimes a video is all you need to get the picture. It was bad enough that 10 minutes of extra time were tacked on to ... extra time. We don’t even know yet how many red cards went out.

Look no further.

Someone had to win, eventually. And after a late equalizer by Jesus Dueñas (on Christmas, no less), Tigres forced penalties and brought it home.

Still not sure how many red cards went out.

