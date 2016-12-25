Tigres takes on Club America for the Liga MX title on Sunday. The two sides drew 1–1 in the first leg of the final on Thursday night.

In the first leg, Tigres opened the scoring courtesy of André-Pierre Gignac, who is doubtful to play in the second leg due to injury. Bruno Valdez equalized for Club America.

In the second leg, the hosts will be looking for a fifth title and a second straight Apertura crown.

To reach the final, Tigres recorded a 5-0 win in the quarterfinal second leg against Pumas and then won both games against Leon in the semifinal. America advanced to the final with a win over Necaxa.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: You can watch Tigres-Club America live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a 24-hour free trial.