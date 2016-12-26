Planet Futbol

Watch: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's outrageous finish vs. Sunderland

SI Wire
Monday December 26th, 2016

Henrikh Mkhitaryan added an outrageous goal to put Manchester United up 3-0 against Sunderland on Monday.

Mkhitaryan flashed a little scorpion kick behind his own back for a backheel goal in the 86th minute of the game.

Watch the goal below:

Less than five minutes earlier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made it 2–0 .

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters