Top 10 stories of 2016 around Planet Fútbol
As 2016 comes to an end, we're left looking back at another memorable year in the world of soccer.
Between Copa America Centenario, Euro 2016, the Olympics and all of the leagues around the world, we were treated to a memorable year of performances, results, breakout stars, plot lines, trends and pure theater, and within that we've drummed up our top 10 stories of the year.
Of course, on a limited list, not everything will make the cut, but that shouldn't reduce the significance of the so-called "snubs." We saw a number of familiar champions reign around Europe, with Barcelona (La Liga), Juventus (Serie A), PSG (Ligue 1) and Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) adding more silverware to their loaded cabinets. There were new champions, as well. Brazil finally won Olympic gold on the men's side, thanks in large part to Neymar's heroics on home soil, while Germany's women emerged victorious in Rio for their first gold. In MLS, the Seattle Sounders outlasted Toronto FC in penalties for their first MLS Cup, while the Western New York Flash shocked the Washington Spirit for a first NWSL title with a dramatic equalizer before also winning in PKs.
All of that said, here are the 10 stories (counting down over the course of the week) that resonated the most with Planet Fútbol in 2016:
10. China takes its big-spending transfer ways to the next level
Amid all the gaudy transfer fees paid by clubs around the world, a curious trend emerged this year: Big-name stars, not particularly old or decreasing in skill, took their talents to China.
The list of players who have bolted Europe or elsewhere for a massive payday in China is impressive, and it's only growing, with the recent addition of Oscar and the reported signing of Carlos Tevez, which will evidently make him the world's highest-paid player. Before them, highly reputable players such as Jackson Martinez, Hulk, Fredy Guarin, Ramires, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho, Alex Teixeira, Fredy Montero, Burak Yilmaz and others–all 31 or under–opted to forego the more traditional dream of a touted European club for the relative anonymity of the Chinese Super League. In all, the CSL spent more than the Premier League on transfers last winter and continues to throw out transfer fees in the tens of millions like Oprah doles out cars.
It was impossible not to take note, though the signings haven't magically made the CSL a premier beacon of competition. What remains to be seen is A) whether this outrageous spending is sustainable and B) what impact the CSL can actually make on the global stage. There appears to be little to no interest in the league in this hemisphere, and while the Asian market is a source of high interest for European clubs, it's the TV money and fan engagement they want, not a deep tie to the domestic league.
In the U.S., MLS commissioner Don Garber has claimed China is not "a competitor at all" and that MLS need not worry about losing talent or potential signings to the CSL, but that public spin takes a backseat to an emerging reality. MLS watched Obafemi Martins ditch Seattle weeks before the 2016 season for the CSL, while Atlanta United was reportedly outbid by Shanghai Shenhua for rising Paraguayan star Oscar Romero. Garber is right in that MLS isn't gunning for a lot of the players who have gone to China, but as its top flight clubs pay more and more for players who do interest the league, it's either going to sting or force MLS to overpay.
Will China become the world's next superpower in both club and international play? We figure to be a long way away from there, but its presence as a player on the transfer market certainly seems like it's only begun to take hold.
9. Gianni Infantino wins FIFA presidency, promises change
If 2015 was the year that FIFA (or, more specifically, former president Sepp Blatter) imploded under the weight of its own scandals, then 2016 was to be the year that soccer’s governing body got back on its feet and started reforming itself. It remains to be seen how much of that will actually happen, but we found out in February who will be in charge of making sure it does: former UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino.
At the 2016 FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February, the Swiss-Italian was a surprise winner in what was the most closely-watched FIFA presidential election of all time. Infantino narrowly won a first round of voting over pre-election favorite Sheik Salman of Qatar, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to win the presidency. Instead, the voting went to a second round for the first time since 1974, which gave the game’s power brokers (notably U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati) a chance to work the room with the eyes of the soccer world watching. Needing a simple majority to win in the second round, Infantino won decisively.
In less than a year on the job, Infantino’s impact has already been felt, even if he (and by extension FIFA) continue to be the subject of scandals. Infantino was implicated in the April release of the Panama Papers, and faced an inquiry from the FIFA Ethics Committee into his actions while general secretary of UEFA.
Infantino has also been a primary driving force behind the discussed expansion of the World Cup, though what form that will take is yet to be determined (we have our own thoughts on this, of course). The new president has also proposed measures to make the club transfer system more transparent, including making payment to agents public and punishing clubs that horde players only to send many them out on loan.
How many of these measures will pass, and how many of these scandals will stick? We’ll find out in 2017, on another season of As The FIFA World Turns.