Witchcraft banned from African soccer matches

Thursday December 29th, 2016

Here is something you don't hear about every day....we hope.

According to The Mirror, the Rwanda Football Federation has taken steps to end witchcraft during soccer matches.

If any coach is found guilty of using witchcraft, they will be banned for four matches and fined.

“Since there is no scientific way to prove the use of witchcraft, these measures will base upon reports from match officials and anything that is deemed to incite witchcraft will be put under consideration," FERWAFA vice president Vedaste Kayiranga said.

The issue of witchcraft in matches came up during a match between between Mukura Victory Sports and Rayon Sport earlier this month.

With his team down 1–0, Rayon striker Moussa Camara ran over to the post and appeared to place down an unidentified object, earning a him a yellow card.

Just moments later, Camara scored the tying goal, prompting the witchcraft talk from the other squad.

Coincidence? You be the judge.

