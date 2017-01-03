Planet Futbol

U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath signs with Belgium's Club Brugge

SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Belgium's Club Brugge, leaving Norwegian side Molde.

Horvath, 21, emerged as the preferred third goalkeeper for the U.S. under Jurgen Klinsmann, behind Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, and his move brings his time at Molde, where he had been since 2013, to an end. Horvath helped Molde to a league title and two Norwegian Cup titles, in addition to a UEFA Champions League berth in 2015-16.

Brugge is currently in first place in Belgium's top flight with a 13-4-4 record and a league-best +25 goal differential (40-15). French goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle, 33, has been the starter in every league match this season.

Horvath has one cap with the U.S. senior team, earning a clean sheet in a friendly vs. Cuba in October. 

