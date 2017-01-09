STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has fined the country's former national track coach for accusing Zlatan Ibrahimovic of doping during his time with Juventus.

The Varmland District Court handed Ulf Karlsson a fine of 24,000 Swedish kronor ($2,650) for defaming the Manchester United striker with comments made during a panel discussion last year. Karlsson said, without presenting evidence, that he was "convinced" that Ibrahimovic doped because he gained "10 kilograms of muscles" within one year while at Juventus. He made similar comments to a local newspaper.

Though Karlsson later issued an apology to Ibrahimovic, the Sweden striker filed a defamation lawsuit.

Ibrahimovic, who has never tested positive for doping during his career, played for Juventus from 2004-06.