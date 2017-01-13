A former British spy who compiled the compromising material that operatives from Russia allegedly had collected on President-elect Donald Trump also helped U.S officials in their investigation into corruption concerning FIFA and ex-president Sepp Blatter, reports Reuters.

Christopher Steele, a former officer in Britain's Secret Intelligence Service or MI6, met with the FBI in 2010 amid reports that several FIFA officials were taking bribes in exchange for hosting rights for the 2018 or 2022 World Cup.

Blatter was elected for a fifth term by FIFA but resigned in June 2015 after a total of 14 people were indicted and charged with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies by the United States Justice Department, which accused FIFA of decades of "rampant, systemic, and deep-rooted" corruption by members of world soccer's governing body.

FIFA banned Blatter for approving a $2 million payment to former UEFA boss Michel Platini in 2011. Blatter lost his appeal against a six-year ban by FIFA.

The 2018 World Cup was eventually awarded to Russia and Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 tournament.

- Scooby Axson