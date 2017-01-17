The growing U.S. men's national team player pool may have another attacking option in the coming weeks.

Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer, who has 50 goals in the last three MLS seasons, told reporters he is closing in on getting his U.S. citizenship and has his paperwork ready to be filed to become eligible for the U.S. men's national team. Speaking at MLS media day in Los Angeles, Dwyer told reporters that he'll be able to be granted his citizenship on Feb. 14, which will mark five years since receiving his green card. The 26-year-old Dwyer was born in the United Kingdom and was part of the Norwich City youth set-up in the early 2000s before coming to America to attend Tyler Junior College and then the University of South Florida.

He has since become one of the most consistent scorers in American soccer and could add to a forward corps that currently features the likes of Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris and Gyasi Zardes. He has already been in the U.S. Soccer spotlight after marrying U.S. women's national team and FC Kansas City forward Sydney Leroux.

Dwyer never represented England on the international level, so he would not have to file for a FIFA one-time switch once obtaining his citizenship.

Dwyer may not be the only one joining the U.S. pool, either, with Vancouver Whitecaps winger Kekuta Manneh recently receiving his citizenship.

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper and MLS Cup MVP Stefan Frei, who was called into U.S. January camp but had to withdraw with an injury, is another player seeking U.S. citizenship and eventual eligibility to represent the U.S. internationally.