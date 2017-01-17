Planet Futbol

Dom Dwyer closes in on U.S. citizenship, eyes USMNT future

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

The growing U.S. men's national team player pool may have another attacking option in the coming weeks. 

Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer, who has 50 goals in the last three MLS seasons, told reporters he is closing in on getting his U.S. citizenship and has his paperwork ready to be filed to become eligible for the U.S. men's national team. Speaking at MLS media day in Los Angeles, Dwyer told reporters that he'll be able to be granted his citizenship on Feb. 14, which will mark five years since receiving his green card. The 26-year-old Dwyer was born in the United Kingdom and was part of the Norwich City youth set-up in the early 2000s before coming to America to attend Tyler Junior College and then the University of South Florida.

He has since become one of the most consistent scorers in American soccer and could add to a forward corps that currently features the likes of Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris and Gyasi Zardes. He has already been in the U.S. Soccer spotlight after marrying U.S. women's national team and FC Kansas City forward Sydney Leroux.

Planet Futbol
Forgotten by Klinsmann, select U.S. players have new life under Arena

Dwyer never represented England on the international level, so he would not have to file for a FIFA one-time switch once obtaining his citizenship. 

Dwyer may not be the only one joining the U.S. pool, either, with Vancouver Whitecaps winger Kekuta Manneh recently receiving his citizenship.

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper and MLS Cup MVP Stefan Frei, who was called into U.S. January camp but had to withdraw with an injury, is another player seeking U.S. citizenship and eventual eligibility to represent the U.S. internationally.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters