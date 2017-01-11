Planet Futbol

Kekuta Manneh receives U.S. citizenship, nears USMNT eligibility

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Vancouver Whitecaps winger and U.S. men's national team January camp call-up Kekuta Manneh has received his U.S. citizenship, U.S. Soccer confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Manneh, who was born in Gambia, has been living just outside Canada in Port Roberts, Washington, to maintain a residence in an effort to receive his citizenship while playing for the Whitecaps. He's not yet eligible to play for Bruce Arena's squad just yet, as he requires a waiver from FIFA. Manneh was previously called into Gambia's Under-20 national team.

Manneh was called into January camp with the notion that he would not be playing in the upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica. It's his first appearance in a U.S. camp.

A dynamic attacker who features loads of pace, Manneh has 22 goals and 12 assists in 98 MLS appearances (60 starts). He was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.

