Planet Futbol

Former U.S. star Heather O'Reilly signs with Arsenal

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Former U.S. women's national team star Heather O'Reilly is continuing her club career abroad after signing with Arsenal on Wednesday.

O'Reilly, who joins Crystal Dunn (Chelsea) and Alex Morgan (Lyon) as American players to head abroad, scored 47 goals in 231 caps for the U.S., winning three Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women's World Cup. O'Reilly announced her retirement from the international game in September but had been a part of FC Kansas City in NWSL.

"She is a world class player and one of the most respected players in the U.S.," Arsenal Ladies manager Pedro Martinez Losa said in a club statement. "Her determination and character will make a big difference for this club. She will bring here a legacy of values, hard work and professionalism which will also help our young players to develop. It is a privilege for us to be able to bring her to Arsenal Ladies."

O'Reilly won one NWSL championship with FCKC and heads to the Football Association Women's Super League at 32 looking for a new challenge and opportunity.

“This is a personal and professional opportunity that I could not pass up,” O’Reilly said. “I have always dreamed of playing in Europe, and Arsenal is a club that has a tradition of excellence that I think is really special. I am looking to help the Arsenal Ladies achieve their ambitions, while having a global experience in London, which I think will serve me in my career and life.”

