Crystal Dunn has become the second U.S. women's national team star to leave NWSL for Europe, signing with Chelsea's women's team.

Whereas Alex Morgan's deal with Lyon is a six-month signing (with an option to extend) that presumes she will return to her NWSL team, the Orlando Pride, Dunn's is a permanent signing. Chelsea has announced Dunn inked a deal through 2018.

"It’s a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career," Dunn said in a Chelsea statement. "Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level, and I think the moment is right."

Dunn has emerged as one of the USA's top scoring options and she was the NWSL's MVP and Golden Boot winner in 2015. She helped guide the Spirit to the cusp of the NWSL title in 2016, with the team falling to the Western New York Flash in penalty kicks. She scored twice in the title game.

"Crystal is hands-down one of the best young players to have come through in the United States in recent years," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. "We are really getting a top-quality player coming to England."