Watch: Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer
With a dipping beauty of a free kick into the opposite corner of the net, Wayne Rooney passed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer.
Rooney’s record 250th goal for the storied club also salvaged a point, down 1–0 late to Stoke. Rooney took the shot clinically from outside the box on the left side, beating the wall and the keeper and making history.
Oh. My. Rooney. #MUFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/zTFFSbkys6— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2017
United sits sixth in the table with 41 points, on the outside looking in for a Champions League place but with a few months left to make up ground. Rooney, 31, has seen his overall effectiveness and playing time dip this season.