U.S. men's national team midfielder Emerson Hyndman scored for his second straight game while on loan at Rangers, pulling the Scottish club even in the first half of its league bout vs. Heart of Midlothian on Wednesday.

Playing opposite another U.S. midfielder, Hearts captain Perry Kitchen, Hyndman rifled home a bouncing ball in the box after a corner kick was not cleared, finishing with a powerful left-footed volley.

The goal follows Hyndman's insurance tally against Motherwell over the weekend.

Another game, another goal for American abroad Emerson Hyndman at Glasgow Rangers. And this one is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AnScBI49fO — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 1, 2017

Things unraveled for Rangers in the second half, with the club yielding three goals in a 14-minute span to fall behind. Hyndman was taken off in the 61st minute.

Hyndman is on loan with Rangers for the remainder of the season from his parent club, Bournemouth. It's his first year with the Cherries after coming up through the Fulham system and playing for the Cottagers.