The Champions League knockout stage kicks off Tuesday, with a pair of first legs in the round of 16 taking place as the road to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium finally resumes.

Plenty say that this is where the competition finally takes off, with the weaker sides weeded out in the group stage. That's not to say that the group stage lacked highlight-reel fodder, though.

Via Fox Sports, take a look at the 10 best goals of the group stage in the video above, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Mesut Ozil, and everything in between.

As for the knockout stage, here are the eight pairings for the round of 16:

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund (Feb. 14, March 8)

PSG vs. Barcelona (Feb. 14, March 8)

Real Madrid vs. Napoli (Feb. 15, March 7)

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (Feb. 15, March 7)

Monaco vs. Manchester City (Feb. 21, March 15)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Feb. 21, March 15)

Porto vs. Juventus (Feb. 22, March 14)

Sevilla vs. Leicester City (Feb. 22, March 14)