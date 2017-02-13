Planet Futbol

Watch: 10 best goals of the Champions League group stage

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

The Champions League knockout stage kicks off Tuesday, with a pair of first legs in the round of 16 taking place as the road to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium finally resumes.

Plenty say that this is where the competition finally takes off, with the weaker sides weeded out in the group stage. That's not to say that the group stage lacked highlight-reel fodder, though. 

Via Fox Sports, take a look at the 10 best goals of the group stage in the video above, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Mesut Ozil, and everything in between. 

As for the knockout stage, here are the eight pairings for the round of 16:

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund (Feb. 14, March 8)

PSG vs. Barcelona (Feb. 14, March 8)

Real Madrid vs. Napoli (Feb. 15, March 7)

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (Feb. 15, March 7)

Monaco vs. Manchester City (Feb. 21, March 15)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Feb. 21, March 15)

Porto vs. Juventus (Feb. 22, March 14)

Sevilla vs. Leicester City (Feb. 22, March 14)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters