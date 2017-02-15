Planet Futbol

Real Madrid vs. Napoli: Champions League lineups, highlights

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
34 minutes ago

Defending Champions League winner Real Madrid continues its quest to become the first side to repeat since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, going up against Napoli in the round of 16.

Real Madrid, still without the injured Gareth Bale, hosts the first leg of their clash, with James Rodriguez getting a rare start under Zinedine Zidane on a big stage. The Champions League's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo looms as well for Real Madrid, while Napoli counters with Serie A's most potent attack, led by Marek Hamsik, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens. 

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for goals and highlights of key plays throughout the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters