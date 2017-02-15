Defending Champions League winner Real Madrid continues its quest to become the first side to repeat since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, going up against Napoli in the round of 16.

Real Madrid, still without the injured Gareth Bale, hosts the first leg of their clash, with James Rodriguez getting a rare start under Zinedine Zidane on a big stage. The Champions League's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo looms as well for Real Madrid, while Napoli counters with Serie A's most potent attack, led by Marek Hamsik, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

