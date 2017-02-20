Wayne Shaw is the backup goalkeeper for Sutton United, the fifth-division English team that took on Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Shaw is not your average goalkeeper. He is a bigger man, so to speak, at roughly 280 pounds. He is 44 years old. He worked as an "ice cream man" for 23 years and was kicked off Sutton in 2013 for headbutting a fan who made fun of his weight.

Shaw, who has been dubbed the "Roly Poly Goalie" by British media, made an appearance at the stadium bar during halftime of the Arsenal match.

I kid you not. Sutton reserve keeper Wayne Shaw is in the bar at half-time. pic.twitter.com/f7014pXRBP — Chris Slegg (@ChrisSlegg) February 20, 2017

Better yet, Shaw snuck a meat pie onto the sideline and started chowing down on it in the 83rd minute.

Find someone who makes you as happy as a meat pie makes Sutton backup goalkeeper/our hero Wayne Shaw. #FACup https://t.co/X6afAl2HBl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 20, 2017

This might be the best part: British sports book Sun Bets actually had a line on this exact scenario happening before the game.

Wayne Shaw To Eat A Pie Live On Air = 8/1https://t.co/RbjPZpZ6NK #FACup #SUTARS pic.twitter.com/0YbfWbsHJh — Sun Bets (@SunBets) February 20, 2017

Wayne Shaw is the absolute best and people like him are the reason we love the FA Cup.

In less awesome news, Arsenal beat Sutton 2-0 to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinal.

-Daniel Rapaport