Bayern Munich unleashed a scoring onslaught against Hamburg on Saturday afternoon for an 8–0 win in the Bundesliga match-up.

Robert Lewandowski posted a hat trick against Hamburg with goals in the 42nd, 54th minute and 56th minute. He leads the Bundesliga in goals on the season.

👀 Look who leads the #Bundesliga in goals with his 18th of the season... https://t.co/Zh8Qdl1691 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2017

Thomas Müller dished the ball over to David Alaba, who does not miss the net.

Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman decided to join the scoring spree and scored in the 65th minute. In the 69th minute, Coman got another one past René​Adler from 16 yards to make it 7–0.

Robben made it 8–0 with his signature left foot.

GOAL, Bayern Munich! Robben gets on his favorite left foot and makes it 8-0. #FCBHSV #Bundesliga — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2017

Bayern will play Schalke in the DFB Cup Quarter-final on March 1.

LEIPZIG 3, COLOGNE 1

Emil Forsberg fired the home side into an early lead, set up by Timo Werner , but it could have been more with Leipzig causing all sorts of problems for the visiting defense.

Only the crossbar denied Marcel Halstenberg , with Thomas Kessler forced to clear Werner's header from the rebound off the line.

An own goal from Dominic Maroh in the 34th was just reward for the home side's efforts, but Cologne improved after the break and Yuya Osako pulled one back early in the second half.

However, Werner killed off any hopes of a comeback with his 13th goal of the season on a counterattack in the 65th.

FREIBURG 0, BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3

A casual header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave Dortmund a deserved early lead, and Marco Reus set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seal it early in the second half.

Aubameyang claimed his 19th goal of the season in the 70th, keeping up with Lewandowski, already taken off in Munich.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0, MAINZ 2

Leverkusen 's miserable week continued following its 4-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Midtable Mainz raced into an early lead through Stefan Bell and Levin Oztunali , who was back at his former side, and held on to move within two points of Leverkusen.

DARMSTADT 1, AUGSBURG 2

Marcel Heller scored with Darmstadt 's first shot minutes after the restart, but Paul Verhaegh equalized from the penalty spot in the 55th.

Raul Bobadilla scored the winner with five minutes remaining to leave the hosts 10 points from safety at the bottom.