Watch: Bayern Munich unleashes scoring spree in 8–0 win over Hamburg
Bayern Munich unleashed a scoring onslaught against Hamburg on Saturday afternoon for an 8–0 win in the Bundesliga match-up.
Robert Lewandowski posted a hat trick against Hamburg with goals in the 42nd, 54th minute and 56th minute. He leads the Bundesliga in goals on the season.
👀 Look who leads the #Bundesliga in goals with his 18th of the season... https://t.co/Zh8Qdl1691— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2017
Thomas Müller dished the ball over to David Alaba, who does not miss the net.
You take it, no you take it. 👏🏼👏🏼 #FCBHSV #Bundesliga https://t.co/yBTRHjpVmx— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2017
Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman decided to join the scoring spree and scored in the 65th minute. In the 69th minute, Coman got another one past RenéAdler from 16 yards to make it 7–0.
Lucky number 7. 👍🏼🔥 #FCBHSV #Bundesliga https://t.co/zbBpckPicG— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2017
Robben made it 8–0 with his signature left foot.
GOAL, Bayern Munich! Robben gets on his favorite left foot and makes it 8-0. #FCBHSV #Bundesliga— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 25, 2017
Bayern will play Schalke in the DFB Cup Quarter-final on March 1.
LEIPZIG 3, COLOGNE 1
Only the crossbar denied
An own goal from
However, Werner killed off any hopes of a comeback with his 13th goal of the season on a counterattack in the 65th.
___
FREIBURG 0, BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3
A casual header from
Aubameyang claimed his 19th goal of the season in the 70th, keeping up with Lewandowski, already taken off in Munich.
___
BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0, MAINZ 2
Midtable Mainz raced into an early lead through
___
DARMSTADT 1, AUGSBURG 2
The Altintop twins lined up on opposite sides with Hamit appearing for the home team and Halil for