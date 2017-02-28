U.S. U-20s beat Mexico in key qualifier, near 2017 World Cup berth
Erik Palmer-Brown scored on a 6-yard header off Brooks Lennon's corner kick in the 29th minute to lift the United States to a 1-0 victory over Mexico on Monday in the second round of qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup at Tibas, Costa Rica.
Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, got the shutout.
United States 1 - 0 Mexico Highlights | @ussoccer @miseleccionmx #CU20CRC pic.twitter.com/26Ekc82boi— CONCACAF (@CONCACAF) February 28, 2017
The United States completes the second round on Friday against El Salvador, which plays Mexico on Wednesday. The top two teams in each second-round group of the North and Central American and Caribbean region qualify for the Under-20 World Cup, to be played in South Korea from May 20 to June 11.