The U.S. women's national soccer team opened the SheBelieves Cup with a 1–0 win over Germany at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Lynn Williams put the U.S. up 1–0 on Germany and that would be the only goal of the night as she found the net following a Tobin Heath blocked shot.

Watch the goal below:

Williams puts the #USWNT up 1-0 over Germany. pic.twitter.com/Q03OctXnqg — Our Game Magazine (@OurGameMagazine) March 2, 2017

The U.S. women entered the game ranked No. 1 in the world. Germany is the No. 2 team in the country.

The USWNT will face No. 5-ranked England on March 4.