FC Barcelona is set to host Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga.

Barcelona enters the weekend leading La Liga with 57 points, one ahead of Real Madrid and two ahead of Sevilla. Real Madrid, however, has played one less game than Barcelona.

Celta Vigo is in 10th place with 35 points.

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced manager Luis Enrique would depart the club at the end of the season. Barcelona beat Sporting de Gijon 6–1 earlier this week.

Celta Vigo is coming off a 2–2 draw with Espanyol.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

