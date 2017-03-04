Planet Futbol

How to watch FC Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: TV channel, live stream, game time

SI Wire
2 hours ago

FC Barcelona is set to host Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. 

Barcelona enters the weekend leading La Liga with 57 points, one ahead of Real Madrid and two ahead of Sevilla. Real Madrid, however, has played one less game than Barcelona. 

Celta Vigo is in 10th place with 35 points. 

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced manager Luis Enrique would depart the club at the end of the season. Barcelona beat Sporting de Gijon 6–1 earlier this week. 

Celta Vigo is coming off a 2–2 draw with Espanyol. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Barcelona–Celta Vigo and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

 

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters