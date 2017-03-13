A match between Brazilian sides Gama and Brasiliense descended into chaos on Sunday after a brawl between players escalated into an all-out melee.

Military police were forced to intervene. Fans in the stadium rushed the field and started fighting as well.

The fracas began around the 40th minute of the second half, according to Globo Esporte. With the teams level at one goal apiece, a collision between two players sparked the row between the teams. Players began punching and kicking one another, and military police attempted to intercede.

Fans climbed over the walls of the stadium onto the field, where they joined in the fighting.

Watch additional video from the fight below, including a confrontation between police and soccer personnel in the tunnel of the stadium.

Today's mental S. American football news - Too hard to describe this ludicrous series of events in 140 characters so just watch it. pic.twitter.com/HmGNwjFEzX — Ball Street (@BallStreet) March 13, 2017

Fans who were not involved in the fight evacuated the stadium. No one was arrested, according to Globo Esporte.