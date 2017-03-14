Jose Mourinho was the target of Chelsea fans' abuse in Monday's FA Cup quarterfinal match between the Blues and Manchester United, but he responded like only he can.

Mourinho was taunted with chants of "Judas" and "You're not special anymore," among other things, at Stamford Bridge in a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, which knocked Manchester United out of the competition. Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles in his two stints at Chelsea, took the chants in stride while offering a very Mourinho-like answer.

"They can call me what they want," Mourinho said, according to ESPN FC. "I am a professional. I defend my club. Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'm the No. 1. When they have somebody who wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'll be No. 2. For this moment, 'Judas' is No. 1."

Mourinho was also seen holding up three fingers on the touchline, presumably a nod to his three titles.

Mourinho was fired from Chelsea in the middle of last season after a loss to eventual champion Leicester City, ceding control to Guus Hiddink following a title-winning campaign. The Blues finished 10th but are poised to reclaim the title under Antonio Conte and have sights set on doing the domestic double. Chelsea will play London rival Tottenham in the FA Cup semifinals. Manchester City and Arsenal will play for the other place in the final.