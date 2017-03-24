Planet Futbol

How to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Friday March 24th, 2017

Mexico and Costa Rica play a pivotal World Cup qualifier on Friday at the Azteca Stadium.

Costa Rica lead the hexagonal in the earlygoing with six points, and Mexico sits in second place with four. Three points would go a long way toward ensuring qualification and extending a comfortable lead in qualification.

The top three finishers will go to the World Cup, with the fourth-place team needing a play-in win. The next set of matches take place in June.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Friday, March 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the game online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

