Arriola called in for USA vs. Panama; Brooks, Morris, Lletget dropped

Michael Bradley: USMNT isn't out of the World Cup qualifying woods yet
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender John Brooks have been dropped from the U.S. roster for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Panama, and forward Paul Arriola has been added.

Lletget scored the first goal in Friday's 6-0 win over Honduras, and then exited after his left foot was hurt during a slide tackle by Ever Alvarado that earned the Honduran defender a yellow card in the 15th minute. Brooks left on a stretcher in the 70th minute because of a sinus infection, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Forward Jordan Morris (right ankle) and defender Michael Orozco (right knee) also were dropped from the roster. Neither dressed Friday.

Lletget, who got his first international goal, will return to Los Angeles for evaluation.

Here is the full U.S. roster for Tuesday's match:

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

