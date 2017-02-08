NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski may be leaving Yahoo! Sports to join ESPN, according to Deadspin's Kevin Draper.

Wojnarowski is close to a contract agreement but may take months to finalize, Draper reports. ESPN declined to comment to Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch.

Wojnarowski is reportedly in the second year of his current deal with Yahoo!, which estimated to be worth $6 million over four years. In January 2016, Yahoo! launched “The Vertical with Woj” and hired several other NBA insiders to the site. Deadspin notes that ESPN could also sign other members of The Vertical.

He joined Yahoo in 2007 after years reporting for The Record (New Jersey), Hartford Courant and the Fresno Bee. He has previously contributed to ESPN.com.