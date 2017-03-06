Tech & Media

NBA to use virtual reality to enhance training of officials

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Diamond Leung
an hour ago

The NBA will leverage technology to develop methods to train officials, including the use of virtual reality, the league announced Thursday.

VR was part of the NBA’s plan to strengthen its officiating program in which technology will be used to enhance the performance, training, development and recruitment of referees.

The NBA will also use a data-driven game review system to create objective measurement standards for referees and track progress regarding call accuracy and errors per game over multiple seasons.

Tech & Media
What you can and can't watch on YouTube's new subscription-based TV service

The announcement came following a six-month review of the officiating program by new president of league operations Byron Spruell, who oversees basketball and referee operations. Spruell began his job in August after having spent the past 20 years at Deloitte LLP.

“They are doing a great job at it, but they can improve and that’s their mindset,” Spruell said of NBA officials in an interview with USA Today. “It’s the way we go about relating to them as well as what programs are we putting in place to continue to make them better.”

The NFL has also said it will test new technology for training officials, including virtual reality simulators.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters