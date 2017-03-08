Tech & Media

You can now watch three March Madness games at once on PlayStation Vue

Diamond Leung
2 hours ago

PlayStation Vue launched on Monday a new multi-view feature for PlayStation 4 that allows viewers to watch up to three live channels on one screen just in time for the start of March Madness.

Giving viewers the option to watch and listen to a main channel while viewing up to two additional channels can make their NCAA tournament experience better as multiple games go on simultaneously during the early rounds on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Viewers can watch any combination of channels offered on PlayStation Vue by pressing and holding the X button on any live TV program from the Guide or Live TV row, and a menu pops up providing the option to view multiple channels. Pressing Square on a DualShock 4 wireless controller enables switching TV programs within the multi-view screen and moving a program to the main screen.

PlayStation Vue will also soon add real-time sports scores to help identify games to watch and also turn off spoiler alerts for delayed watching of a big game, according to Dan Myers, PlayStation Vue’s head of product.

