Tennis

WATCH: Venus, Serena show sisterly love in Australian Open podium speeches

Extra Mustard
19 minutes ago

Serena Williams is the 2017 Australian Open champion, beating her sister Venus in straight sets on Saturday to win the 23rd Grand Slam title of her career. 

The sisters shared a long hug at the net after Serena clinched victory. On the podium after the match, their sibling bond was on display as both players praised each other in their postmatch speeches. 

"That's my little sister, guys," Venus said in her speech. 

Serena also praised her sister, attributing her own success to her sister. 

"There's no way I would be at [No. 23] without her," she said. 

With the win, Serena Williams is set to regain her No. 1 ranking. The victory also gave Williams sole possession of the Open Era record for career Grand Slams. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters