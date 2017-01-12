The main draw of the 2017 Australian Open begins Jan. 13 in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic, who has won six Australian Open titles in his career, will look to defend his men’s singles title.

Angelique Kerber took home the 2016 title last year and enters the tournament ranked No. 1 in the world. Last year, she defeated Serena Williams in the final.

Andy Murray and Djokovic are the top two seeds on the men's side, while Kerber and Williams are the top women's seeds.

You can live stream the tournament on Watch ESPN and Tennis Channel Live.

Here is the full tournament schedule, with all dates and times ET. ESPN2 will also show encore coverage during the day.

2017 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE