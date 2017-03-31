How many cornerbacks are going to hear their name called in Round 1? Figure a minimum of two, with a maximum pushing double digits. The quality of this class suggests the number should be in the eight or nine range, but depth often can cause teams to wait it out at a position.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Marshon Lattimore Ohio State 6' 0", 192 lbs. 2 Quincy Wilson Florida 6' 1", 213 lbs. 3 Tre'Davious White LSU 6' 0", 181 lbs. 4 Gareon Conley Ohio State 6' 0", 195 lbs. 5 Marlon Humphrey Alabama 6' 1", 198 lbs. 6 Desmond King Iowa 5' 11", 203 lbs. 7 Kevin King​ Washington 6' 3", 200 lbs. 8 Jalen Tabor Florida 6' 4", 199 lbs. 9 Sidney Jones​ Washington 5' 11", 192 lbs. 10 Adoree' Jackson USC 5' 10", 186 lbs. 11 Jourdan Lewis Michigan 5' 10", 188 lbs. 12 Cordrea Tankersley Clemson 6' 1", 199 lbs. 13 Howard Wilson​ Houston 6' 1", 184 lbs. 14 Fabian Moreau UCLA 6' 0", 206 lbs. 15 Chidobe Awuzie Colorado 6' 0", 202 lbs.

The top three (Lattimore, Wilson and Jones) are separated by a razor-thin margin, and Wilson could still flip-flop back into the top spot at some point. Lattimore, though, belongs there—he already plays like a lock-down cornerback, despite limited college experience, and he packs a punch against the run.

Even the players rounding out the top 15 here are potential rookie starters. Kevin King stormed the combine with a 4.43 40 and the fastest three-cone drill of any corner.