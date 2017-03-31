2017 NFL draft rankings: Cornerbacks
How many cornerbacks are going to hear their name called in Round 1? Figure a minimum of two, with a maximum pushing double digits. The quality of this class suggests the number should be in the eight or nine range, but depth often can cause teams to wait it out at a position.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Measurables
|1
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio State
|6' 0", 192 lbs.
|2
|Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|6' 1", 213 lbs.
|3
|Tre'Davious White
|LSU
|6' 0", 181 lbs.
|4
|Gareon Conley
|Ohio State
|6' 0", 195 lbs.
|5
|Marlon Humphrey
|Alabama
|6' 1", 198 lbs.
|6
|Desmond King
|Iowa
|5' 11", 203 lbs.
|7
|Kevin King
|Washington
|6' 3", 200 lbs.
|8
|Jalen Tabor
|Florida
|6' 4", 199 lbs.
|9
|Sidney Jones
|Washington
|5' 11", 192 lbs.
|10
|Adoree' Jackson
|USC
|5' 10", 186 lbs.
|11
|Jourdan Lewis
|Michigan
|5' 10", 188 lbs.
|12
|Cordrea Tankersley
|Clemson
|6' 1", 199 lbs.
|13
|Howard Wilson
|Houston
|6' 1", 184 lbs.
|14
|Fabian Moreau
|UCLA
|6' 0", 206 lbs.
|15
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Colorado
|6' 0", 202 lbs.
The top three (Lattimore, Wilson and Jones) are separated by a razor-thin margin, and Wilson could still flip-flop back into the top spot at some point. Lattimore, though, belongs there—he already plays like a lock-down cornerback, despite limited college experience, and he packs a punch against the run.
Even the players rounding out the top 15 here are potential rookie starters. Kevin King stormed the combine with a 4.43 40 and the fastest three-cone drill of any corner.