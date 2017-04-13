Former Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport for carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Murphy was arrested when airport security discovered a loaded Glock 23 pistol in his backpack, ESPN reports. He was detained at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday and was released on $2,000 cash bond at 2:45 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Murphy last played in the NFL in 2015, making 10 receptions in six games for Tampa Bay. He started his career in Oakland in 2009 and had a career-best 41 receptions for 609 yards for the Raiders in 2010. He also played for Carolina in 2012 and the New York Giants in 2013.

He is currently an unsigned free agent after missing the 2016 season with a knee injury while on Tampa Bay's roster.

Murphy also drew attention in July, when he reportedly broke a glass door at a museum in Palm Beach, Fla., after falling asleep in the museum's courtyard. He was not not charged with a crime following the incident.