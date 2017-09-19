The 2018 NFL Draft Big Board, Vol. 1

1. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State

3. Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

6. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

7. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

8. Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

9. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

10. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Keep an eye on: Texas OT Connor Williams’s recovery from knee surgery. He might miss the season—he tore his meniscus against USC—and would’ve made this list if not for the injury. Also, Clemson DT Christian Wilkins was the toughest omission (it was between him, Sutton and Guice).