For decades, basketball fans have been able to create male avatars to square off against the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on their favorite video game consoles. But the same didn't extend to the WNBA, leaving fans unable to face the likes of Diana Taurasi or Becky Hammon in either the NBA 2K or NBA Live franchises.

However, that will change this year as NBA Live 19 will become the first video game to feature both complete WNBA rosters as well as female create-a-player mode. In the game's story mode, "THE ONE", players will be able to suit up as a male or female, battling it out on streetball courts and arenas across the country.

Watch the trailer for NBA Live 19 below:

NBA Live 19 will be released to the public on September 7.