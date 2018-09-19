Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols during Wednesday's episode of the The Jump to discuss the revelations of of Dallas' toxic workplace environment.

The organization's condition was first uncovered in February in a story by Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim.

Nichols pressed Cuban for several minutes on-air by asking Cuban a range of questions about his course of action, or lack thereof, as a culture of sexual misconduct thrived within the organization without his knowledge.

"Should I have done due diligence? Yes," Cuban told Nichols, distraughtly shaking his head. "It just never dawned on me... that no one would ever reach out to me."

Nichols questioned Cuban most over his decision to keep former team president Terdema Ussery installed for as long as he did. Cuban allowed Ussery to remain with the organization while receiving counseling, a decision he said he regretted.

"In hindsight, I would’ve done it differently," Cuban said. "... If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve fired him and I still would’ve gotten him counseling."

On Friday, the NBA announced that Cuban had agreed to donate $10 million to organizations that promote women in leadership roles and combat domestic violence as a result of the independent investigation's findings. Cuban said he hopes that his decision sets an example.

Cuban said he did not consider selling the Mavericks. Nor did NBA commissioner Adam Silver ever ask him to sell the team.

Cynthia Marshall, the newly-installed Mavericks' CEO, joined Nichols and Cuban during a latter portion of Wednesday's program. Marshall was hired in February, after SI's investigative piece.

Marshall said what shocked her most when she first joined the organization was its lack of responses from both human resources and those within leadership. She described it as a "horrible culture," something she's been mandated by Cuban to fix.

Marshall focused on developing a new ethics model, a new code of conduct and a revamped workplace.

"I want to make sure it's sustainable," she said.

Since Marshall's arrival, Dallas now features women in 47% of its key leadership positions, a stark contrast from the none in place prior to the investigation.

"It's very different now," Marshall said.

The Mavericks were set to hold a press conference shortly after on Wednesday, as details of the NBA's independent investigation into sexual harassment and office misconduct were to be released.

"I don’t have any excuses," Cuban said. "I’m not trying to justify it."