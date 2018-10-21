Report: Broncos 'Listening to Trade Offers' for Wideout Demaryius Thomas

Thomas has 33 receptions and three touchdowns in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

The Broncos are reportedly "listening to offers" for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas per ESPN's Adam Schefter, potentially open to dealing the four-time Pro Bowler prior to the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

A "handful of teams" have contacted Denver for Thomas's services per Schefter. The 2010 first-round pick has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns this season. Thomas has crossed the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career, peaking with a 111-reception, 1619-yard season in 2014. 

Other organizations have reportedly reached out to Denver seeking a deal for fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders, but the Broncos have rebuffed any potential offers. Denver looks commited to building its receiving corps around Sanders and rookie Cortland Sutton.

Thomas ranks third among NFL receivers in catches since entering the league in 2010. The Georgia Tech product has hauled in 662 receptions over the last nine seasons, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown. 

Thomas caught five catches for 42 yards in the Broncos' Week 7 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night. The Broncos are 3–4 on the season, good for third in the AFC West. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)