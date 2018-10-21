The Broncos are reportedly "listening to offers" for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas per ESPN's Adam Schefter, potentially open to dealing the four-time Pro Bowler prior to the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

A "handful of teams" have contacted Denver for Thomas's services per Schefter. The 2010 first-round pick has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns this season. Thomas has crossed the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career, peaking with a 111-reception, 1619-yard season in 2014.

Other organizations have reportedly reached out to Denver seeking a deal for fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders, but the Broncos have rebuffed any potential offers. Denver looks commited to building its receiving corps around Sanders and rookie Cortland Sutton.

Thomas ranks third among NFL receivers in catches since entering the league in 2010. The Georgia Tech product has hauled in 662 receptions over the last nine seasons, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown.

Thomas caught five catches for 42 yards in the Broncos' Week 7 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night. The Broncos are 3–4 on the season, good for third in the AFC West.