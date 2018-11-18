Report: Browns Want to Interview Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for Head-Coaching Job

Rice would be the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head-coaching job.

By Michael Shapiro
November 18, 2018

The Browns want to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their opening at head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, potentially making Rice the first woman to interview for an NFL head-coaching job. 

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey noted on Wednesday he was open to hiring a woman for the coaching vacancy. Dorsey and the Browns' brass are interested in what Rice "could bring to the position and the organization," per Schefter. 

Rice is a "lifelong Browns fan," per Schefter and is familiar with owner Jimmy Haslam. She was an inaugural member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, and recently served as the chair of the Commission on College Basketball.

Rice was the United States Secretary of State under George W. Bush from 2005-09. 

 

 

 

