The Cleveland Browns will interview interim coach Gregg Williams for the vacant head coaching position, GM John Dorsey said Wednesday morning.

Williams is currently serving as Cleveland's interim coach during the ongoing search for Hue Jackson's replacement. Hired by the Browns as defensive coordinator in January 2017, Williams took over the team on Oct. 29 following Jackson's dismissal.

"I think Gregg Williams has done a really nice job," Dorsey said. "He's had the guys take this team and keep them focused on the task at hand. That's all about winning."

Dorsey said the organization is not rushing to hire a new head coach but rather the goal is simply to get "the best possible head coach to move this thing forward, regardless of age." He also added that "it could be a woman too."

The Browns also fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley after Jackson's departure. Dorsey praised offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, the team's former running backs coach, several times for stepping up in his new role.

When asked if Kitchens will remain with the organization, Dorsey said he wanted to wait and see what happens during the last six games of the season.

"I think Freddie has done a heck of a job but let's see what happens as we continue to play six more games of football with regards to what happens with Freddie," Dorsey said.

Cleveland (3-6-1) has split its two games under Williams. The Browns played one of their best all-around games all season last Sunday in an unexpected 28-16 win over the Falcons to snap a four-game losing streak. Rookie QB Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes.

Hue Jackson has since been hired as a special assistant to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

The Browns have a bye week this Sunday before returning to action on Nov. 25 against the Bengals and Jackson.